Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Talented Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf said he wants to emulate what legendary all-rounders Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood did for the national team back in the day.
Faheem has established himself as Pakistan’s go-to all-rounder and has put up a number of strong performances to keep hold of his spot.
In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t feature in any games.
As for the two-Test series, which Pakistan won 2-0, he scored 38 runs at an average of 38 and took two wickets at an average of 35.
“Every cricketer wants to be remembered in the history and for me, if I can emulate what Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood did for Pakistan then I will be extremely pleased,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
