Want to be the next Abdul Razzaq or Azhar Mahmood, 27-year-old Pakistan all-rounder who can inflict damage with bat and ball says

Posted on by
Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf said he wants to be the next Abdul Razzaq or Azhar Mahmood

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf: “Every cricketer wants to be remembered in the history and for me, if I can emulate what Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood did for Pakistan then I will be extremely pleased”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Talented Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf said he wants to emulate what legendary all-rounders Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood did for the national team back in the day. 

Faheem has established himself as Pakistan’s go-to all-rounder and has put up a number of strong performances to keep hold of his spot.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t feature in any games.

As for the two-Test series, which Pakistan won 2-0, he scored 38 runs at an average of 38 and took two wickets at an average of 35.

“Every cricketer wants to be remembered in the history and for me, if I can emulate what Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood did for Pakistan then I will be extremely pleased,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t have plans to return to coaching, former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply