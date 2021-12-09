Misbah-ul-Haq: “For now, I don’t have any plans to apply for Pakistan team’s coaching”
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he has no plans to return to coaching “for now”.
Misbah coached the national team for two years before stepping down from the post in September.
With the national team still on the lookout for his successor, the 47-year-old reiterated that he won’t be applying for any other coaching positions related to the Pakistan team.
“For now, I don’t have any plans to apply for Pakistan team’s coaching,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
