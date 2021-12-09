Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he has no plans to return to coaching “for now”.

Misbah coached the national team for two years before stepping down from the post in September.

With the national team still on the lookout for his successor, the 47-year-old reiterated that he won’t be applying for any other coaching positions related to the Pakistan team.

“For now, I don’t have any plans to apply for Pakistan team’s coaching,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36142 ( 13.39 % ) Babar Azam 195826 ( 72.57 % ) Steve Smith 5712 ( 2.12 % ) Ben Stokes 7192 ( 2.67 % ) Kane Williamson 11930 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 723 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1634 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 462 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7345 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 735 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 573 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1566 ( 0.58 % ) Back

