Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said there is no way he will drop seamer Hasan Ali as he is one of his main bowlers.

Questions were raised about Hasan’s spot in the team following his disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, where he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

However, in the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played one match but finished with figures of 3-22 off his four overs.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings, as Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Babar Azam "Hassan Ali is one of my main bowlers & he's won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter & I will back him. Everybody doesn't perform every day. It was just not his day. He is down but we will lift his mood" #T20WorldCup#PAKvAUS — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 12, 2021

“Hasan Ali is one of my main bowlers and he’s won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him. Everybody doesn’t perform every day. It was just not his day. He is down but we will lift his mood,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the second Test, which Pakistan won by an innings and eight runs, Hasan only bowled in the second innings and picked up two wickets.

Azam, meanwhile, scored 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50 and even took a wicket.

