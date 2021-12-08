Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “champion human being”.

His comments come after he recalled how he sat with Rizwan and talked about the Quran.

Hayden added that Rizwan gave him a copy of the Quran and noted that he is reading a little bit of it every day.

“I have to say it was a beautiful moment and one I will never forget when Mohammad Rizwan presented me with an English version of the Quran. I am curious about Islam even though I am a Christian,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“Mohammad Rizwan and I sat on the floor for half an hour and talked through the Quran. I am reading a bit of it each day. Rizwan is one of my favourite individuals, a champion human being.”

In the T20 World Cup, Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Rizwan made 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

He followed that up with five runs in the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

