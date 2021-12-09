Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said opening batsman Imran Butt can “force his way back in the side” after being dropped from the Test team.

Imran was left out of the squad for the Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0.

In the six Tests he has played to date, the 25-year-old has scored 178 runs, which includes a top score of 91, at an average of 17.80.

Imran is currently representing Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and has rediscovered his form as he has accumulated 591 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 49.25.

“An in-form left-handed Imam-Ul-Haq has replaced Imran Butt, who managed to score at 17.8 in 10 Test innings, but he has a chance to continue to play and perform in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so that he can force his way back in the side,” Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

