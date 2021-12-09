Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Babar Azam can be one of Pakistan’s strongest captains.

Misbah, who used to lead the national team in the past, made his claim after Azam guided the men in green to the semi-finals at the recent T20 World Cup.

The 27-year-old led by example with the bat as well as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

“I think he can be one of the strongest captains in the future,” Misbah was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam only mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50 but Pakistan still ended up winning 3-0.

As for the two-Test series that followed, which Pakistan won 2-0, he amassed 99 runs, which included a top score of 76, at an average of 49.50 and even took a wicket.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36142 ( 13.39 % ) Babar Azam 195826 ( 72.57 % ) Steve Smith 5712 ( 2.12 % ) Ben Stokes 7192 ( 2.67 % ) Kane Williamson 11930 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 723 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1634 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 462 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7345 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 735 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 573 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1566 ( 0.58 % ) Back

