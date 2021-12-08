Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi said left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performances have been good.

Shaheen was in red-hot form in the T20 World Cup as he took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“He is giving good performances,” Shahid said on Samaa TV as quoted by Hindustan Times.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Shaheen only featured in one game, but took figures of 2-15.

The 21-year-old followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the ongoing second Test in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

