Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is right up there with Wasim Akram and Mohammad Amir in regards to bowlers who have a major impact with the new ball.

His comments come after Shaheen claimed seven wickets in six games during the T20 World Cup at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“I have only seen either Wasim bhai (Akram) or perhaps Mohammad Amir bowl like this with the new ball,” he said on Samaa TV as quoted by Hindustan Times.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Shaheen only played one game, but took figures of 2-15.

The 21-year-old followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the ongoing second Test in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

