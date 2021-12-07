Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton said he’s a “huge admirer” of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan since he’s “a real street fighter”.

Rizwan scored 281 runs in six matches in the T20 World Cup, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

Rizwan won the hearts of fans all over the world after spending two nights in the ICU with a severe chest infection prior to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Despite not feeling well, he smashed 67 runs off 52 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the match.

“Mohammad Rizwan is a real street fighter and I’m a huge admirer of him as a cricketer,” Atherton was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Rizwan accumulated 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

He followed that up with five runs in the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36136 ( 13.4 % ) Babar Azam 195674 ( 72.56 % ) Steve Smith 5712 ( 2.12 % ) Ben Stokes 7190 ( 2.67 % ) Kane Williamson 11925 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 723 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1633 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 461 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7343 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 735 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 573 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1565 ( 0.58 % )

