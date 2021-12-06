Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan power-hitter Shoaib Malik has revealed that he is obsessed with seeing himself fit whenever looking in the mirror.

In order to keep himself in top shape, Malik noted that he trains every day.

In the T20 World Cup, the 39-year-old scored 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

“I have a self-obsession of seeing myself fit whenever I look at myself in the mirror. If you want to stay fit then you have to train every day and that is what I have been doing. Most importantly I am enjoying my cricket & it’s helping the team as well,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

