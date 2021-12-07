Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said he liked the dismissal of India opener Lokesh Rahul more than Rohit Sharma.

Afridi trapped Rohit Sharma lbw before cleaning up Rahul with an absolute peach of a delivery.

He also dismissed India captain Virat Kohli en route to being named Man of the Match as Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

Their victory marked the first time they beat their arch-rivals in a World Cup game.

Afridi finished the tournament with seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Shaheen Shah Afridi asked which was the better ball – the one to Rohit Sharma or the one to KL Rahul "Both were crucial wickets, but the Rahul one was the best"#T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2021

“Both were crucial wickets, but the Rahul one was the best,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi only played one game, but took figures of 2-15.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the ongoing second Test in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

