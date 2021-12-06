Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has hit back at people who believe he and captain Babar Azam are not power-hitters, saying we “seem to be managing”.

Azam recently broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, scored 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan accumulated 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

Mohammad Rizwan "People used to say that Babar and I are not power hitters but we seem to be managing and thanks to the Almighty we are doing well" #Cricket #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 3, 2021

“People used to say that Babar and I are not power-hitters but we seem to be managing and thanks to the Almighty we are doing well,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam scored 10 and 13 not out in the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, while Rizwan made five runs in the first innings and didn’t bat in the second.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

