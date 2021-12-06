Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik “gets better with age”.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik scored 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he didn’t score any runs.

Nasser Hussain "He gets better with age does Shoaib Malik" #T20WorldCup #PAKvSCO — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 7, 2021

“He gets better with age does Shoaib Malik,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36082 ( 13.42 % ) Babar Azam 195024 ( 72.53 % ) Steve Smith 5705 ( 2.12 % ) Ben Stokes 7183 ( 2.67 % ) Kane Williamson 11898 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 718 ( 0.27 % ) Rashid Khan 1630 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 460 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7330 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 735 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 570 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1559 ( 0.58 % ) Back

