He backed me all the time, Asif Ali on former Pakistan head coach

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali said he “will always be grateful” to former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as he backed him all the time.

Asif’s comments come after he enjoyed a lot of success during the T20 World Cup.

Asif scored 57 runs in six matches in the tournament at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late power-hitting.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He was also impressive in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he blasted 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, but especially Misbah-ul-Haq as my cricketing career started under him where I debuted for Faisalabad. He backed me all the time, he worked a lot with me and for that I will always be grateful to him,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Despite doing well at the T20 World Cup, Asif didn’t feature in any games during the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan recently won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote

