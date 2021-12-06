Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England captain and renowned cricket commentator Nasser Hussain said Pakistan have found their finisher in Asif Ali.

His comments come after Asif lit up the T20 World Cup with a couple of incredible performances.

Asif accumulated 57 runs in six matches in the recent T20 World Cup at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable effort came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late power-hitting.

Asif struck an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also stole the spotlight in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“You do it once, you do it again, 2 games running. Watch out everyone, Pakistan have a finisher,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Despite excelling during the T20 World Cup, Asif didn’t play any games during the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan recently won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

