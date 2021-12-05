Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Ex-Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden has revealed that there are plenty of talented young bowlers in Pakistan who want to be like Shoaib Akhtar or Brett Lee.

Hayden noted that these youngsters “have zero governance on their accelerator” as they are only focused on bowling fast.

Akhtar and Lee are two of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, with both having bowled deliveries at speeds over 160 kph.

Hayden’s comments come after he recently spent time with the Pakistan team as their batting consultant during the T20 World Cup.

Matthew Hayden "there is a string of young fast-bowlers in Pakistan who are sitting in the wings who want to be like Shoaib Akhtar or they want to be Brett Lee. They have zero governance on their accelerator, they just want to bowl fast" #T20WorldCup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 28, 2021

“There is a string of young fast bowlers in Pakistan who are sitting in the wings who want to be like Shoaib Akhtar or they want to be Brett Lee. They have zero governance on their accelerator, they just want to bowl fast,” Hayden was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan recently won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Suddenly bowling 150 kph, Matthew Hayden on electrifying Pakistan player who came from humble beginnings

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36040 ( 13.43 % ) Babar Azam 194553 ( 72.5 % ) Steve Smith 5703 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7180 ( 2.68 % ) Kane Williamson 11880 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 710 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1625 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 457 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7326 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 734 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 570 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1555 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36040 ( 13.43 % ) Babar Azam 194553 ( 72.5 % ) Steve Smith 5703 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7180 ( 2.68 % ) Kane Williamson 11880 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 710 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1625 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 457 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7326 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 734 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 570 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1555 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...