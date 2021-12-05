Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden said Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf came from humble beginnings and is suddenly now “bowling 150 kph for his country”.

Rauf was outstanding during the T20 World Cup as he took eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

He followed it up with two wickets in three matches in the T20 series against Bangladesh at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.

“You have Haris Rauf who has played in the BBL, who came from the humble beginnings of playing tape-ball cricket which they play in Pakistan. He’d never played hard-ball cricket, he got spotted, and suddenly now he is bowling 150 kph for his country,” Hayden was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh, and won the first Test by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

