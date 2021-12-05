Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan batsman Asif Ali puts on an “exhibition of striking” when he comes out to bat.

His comments come after Asif put up a number of strong performances during the T20 World Cup, where he filled the finisher role for the men in green.

Asif scored 57 runs in six matches in the recent T20 World Cup at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also did well in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Nasser Hussain "what an exhibition of striking by Asif Ali, 2 games running now. Leave it to me lads. That is remarkable hitting, clean hitting" #PAKvAFG #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 29, 2021

“What an exhibition of striking by Asif Ali, 2 games running now. Leave it to me lads. That is remarkable hitting, clean hitting,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Despite displaying his power-hitting in the T20 World Cup, Asif didn’t feature in any of the games during the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan recently won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

