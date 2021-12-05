Not anxious about anything, Hayden on no fuss Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a no fuss kind of player who is not anxious about anything.

Hayden worked with Azam recently as he was Pakistan’s batting consultant during the T20 World Cup.

In the tournament, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Matthew Hayden "Babar Azam is a really solid leader. He's no fuss, he's not anxious about things. He just goes into his own performances and he requires humility" #T20WorldCup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 28, 2021

“Babar Azam is a really solid leader. He’s no fuss, he’s not anxious about things. He just goes into his own performances and he requires humility,” Hayden was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the first Test against Bangladesh, Azam scored 10 and 13 not out as Pakistan triumphed by eight wickets.

The second Test is currently going on and Pakistan will be looking to win it in order to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Different cup of tea when facing his pace, Matthew Hayden on lightning quick Pakistan speed demon

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36040 ( 13.43 % ) Babar Azam 194558 ( 72.5 % ) Steve Smith 5703 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7180 ( 2.68 % ) Kane Williamson 11880 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 710 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1625 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 457 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7326 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 734 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 570 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1556 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36040 ( 13.43 % ) Babar Azam 194558 ( 72.5 % ) Steve Smith 5703 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7180 ( 2.68 % ) Kane Williamson 11880 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 710 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1625 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 457 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7326 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 734 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 570 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1556 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...