Legendary Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden said it’s a different cup of tea when facing someone who bowls as quick as Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

His comments come after he noted that the India players faced pace of around 130 kph during the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Afridi can ramp up his speed to around 145 kph.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli as Pakistan won their T20 World Cup match by 10 wickets and secured their first-ever World Cup win over their rivals.

Overall, the 21-year-old claimed seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“The Indian batters had been facing 130 kph deliveries for the last month during the IPL. It’s a different cup of tea when you are facing someone running and bowling at Shaheen Shah Afridi’s pace,” Hayden, who was Pakistan’s batting consultant during the T20 World Cup, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi only played one game, but registered figures of 2-15.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the ongoing second Test.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

