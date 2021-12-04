Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali hits the ball sweeter than anyone else.

His comments come after Asif put up a number of strong performances with the bat during the T20 World Cup.

Asif scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also did well in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“Asif as well who came in and hit the ball beautifully, sweeter than anybody else on a tricky surface,” Williamson was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Asif didn’t feature in any of the games during the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan recently won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

They will now be looking to win the series 2-0 when the second Test begins in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

