Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton praised Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for “producing some fantastic deliveries” during the team’s T20 World Cup match against India.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli as Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets and secured their first-ever World Cup win over their rivals.

Overall, the 21-year-old took seven wickets in six games during the T20 World Cup at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

Atherton noted that it was great to see Afridi steaming in and getting the rewards he deserved for his fantastic bowling.

Mike Atherton via Sky Sports "There's no greater sight than watching a fast bowler run in, as Afridi did against India, producing some fantastic deliveries to Rohit & KL Rahul. Pakistan have lots of other wonderful players & a really varied attack, as they often do" #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 25, 2021

“There’s no greater sight than watching a fast bowler run in, as Afridi did against India, producing some fantastic deliveries to Rohit and KL Rahul. Pakistan have lots of other wonderful players and a really varied attack, as they often do,” Atherton was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi only featured in one game, but registered figures of 2-15.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the first Test, which included a five-for in the second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Cuts loose with great pace, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan bowler who can bowl faster than 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35957 ( 13.49 % ) Babar Azam 192984 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 5688 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7164 ( 2.69 % ) Kane Williamson 11797 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 699 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1620 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 454 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7309 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 731 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 568 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1547 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35957 ( 13.49 % ) Babar Azam 192984 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 5688 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7164 ( 2.69 % ) Kane Williamson 11797 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 699 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1620 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 454 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7309 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 731 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 568 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1547 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...