Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is an “exciting prospect”.

His comments come after he spent time with the Pakistan team as their batting consultant during the T20 World Cup.

In the tournament, Rauf took eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

“Young Haris Rauf is an exciting prospect – just cut him loose with some great pace! That’s the strength of Pakistan cricket in the field,” Hayden was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rauf followed up his performance in the T20 World Cup with two wickets in three matches during the T20 series against Bangladesh at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh, and won the first Test by eight wickets.

They will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

