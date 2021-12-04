Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has the ability to “cut loose with great pace”.

Rauf, who has clocked speeds of over 150 kph in the past, was one of Pakistan’s standout players in the T20 World Cup as he took eight wickets in six games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Matthew Hayden "To take 2 wickets first up, then be backed up by some really good spin bowling & then Haris Rauf cut loose with great pace, that's the strength of Pakistan cricket. That just silenced the crowd" #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 25, 2021

“Haris Rauf cut loose with great pace,” Hayden was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rauf followed up his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup with two wickets in three matches at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09 in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh, and won the first Test by eight wickets.

They will be looking to secure a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which will begin on Saturday in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: As good as I have ever seen, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan bowler producing magical deliveries

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35957 ( 13.49 % ) Babar Azam 192984 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 5688 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7164 ( 2.69 % ) Kane Williamson 11797 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 699 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1620 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 454 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7309 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 731 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 568 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1547 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35957 ( 13.49 % ) Babar Azam 192984 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 5688 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7164 ( 2.69 % ) Kane Williamson 11797 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 699 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1620 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 454 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7309 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 731 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 568 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1547 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...