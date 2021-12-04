Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lavished praise on Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik for his ability to hit “lusty blows”.

Williamson also lauded Malik for being able to bat through an innings and hurt the opposition.

In the T20 World Cup, Malik scored 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

“It was a tough surface to time the ball on. Pakistan had someone like Shoaib Malik batting through and hitting some lusty blows,” Williamson was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Malik featured in two games but didn’t score any runs.

Pakistan recently won the first Test against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

They will now be looking to win the series 2-0 when the second Test begins in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: An exciting prospect, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan seamer who has clocked speeds over 150 kph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35957 ( 13.49 % ) Babar Azam 192984 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 5688 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7164 ( 2.69 % ) Kane Williamson 11797 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 699 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1620 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 454 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7309 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 731 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 568 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1547 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35957 ( 13.49 % ) Babar Azam 192984 ( 72.41 % ) Steve Smith 5688 ( 2.13 % ) Ben Stokes 7164 ( 2.69 % ) Kane Williamson 11797 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 699 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1620 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 454 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7309 ( 2.74 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 731 ( 0.27 % ) Kagiso Rabada 568 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1547 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...