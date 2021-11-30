Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram praised Australia opener David Warner for single-handedly winning games on most occasions during the T20 World Cup.

Warner was named Player of the Tournament as he played an instrumental role in helping Australia win the tournament for the first time ever.

He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs in seven matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 48.16 and a strike-rate of 146.70.

“It doesn’t have to be most runs, they have also seen the impact,” Wasim said on A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They saw which particular player during the tournament had an impact from his performances on the side and Warner won Australia matches single-handedly on most occasions. They also lifted the World Cup which was the icing on the cake.”

