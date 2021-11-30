Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said India have been vulnerable to Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir in the past.

Bhogle’s comments came when he was talking about Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s superb spell against India in the T20 World Cup.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and captain Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31 off his four overs.

Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets and won their first-ever World Cup match against their arch-rivals.

Bhogle said Afridi’s performance against India was his “moment of the ICC T20 World Cup”.

“My moment of the ICC T20 World Cup was [the] opening spell Shaheen bowled to India’s openers. I liked it as India have been vulnerable in the past to Mohammad Amir and lost wickets in a similar style,” he said in a video released by the ICC as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

