Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was less than impressed with the fact that captain Babar Azam wasn’t named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup.

Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Despite being the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, the award was given to Australia opener David Warner.

Warner helped Australia lift the trophy as he was the second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs in seven matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 48.16 and a strike-rate of 146.70.

Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

“Was really looking forward to see Babar Azam becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

In the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam scored 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Has a history of questionable behaviour, Pakistan legend Waqar Younis on top order batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35699 ( 13.64 % ) Babar Azam 188811 ( 72.13 % ) Steve Smith 5668 ( 2.17 % ) Ben Stokes 7113 ( 2.72 % ) Kane Williamson 11666 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 675 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1597 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 443 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7273 ( 2.78 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 721 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 561 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1521 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35699 ( 13.64 % ) Babar Azam 188811 ( 72.13 % ) Steve Smith 5668 ( 2.17 % ) Ben Stokes 7113 ( 2.72 % ) Kane Williamson 11666 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 675 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1597 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 443 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7273 ( 2.78 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 721 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 561 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1521 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...