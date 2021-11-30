Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed said he has been very happy with his own performances as of late.

Iftikhar was recalled to the national team for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh as a replacement for Mohammad Hafeez.

Hafeez pulled out of the tour, which resulted in Iftikhar getting brought in.

However, Iftikhar was not called up for no reason as he was one of the standout performers in the National T20 Cup.

He finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 409 runs in 12 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included three fifties, at an average of 102.25 and a strike-rate of 170.41.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 13.25 and an economy rate of 5.57.

Iftikhar only played one game in the T20 series against Bangladesh, where he scored six runs and went wicketless.

“I am very pleased with my own performances; be it in the National T20 Cup or PSL 6. I’m glad to be with the national team and I will continue to do my best for the Pakistan cricket team,” he said in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

