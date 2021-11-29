Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said it is “totally wrong” for people to criticise fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Hasan was nowhere near his best during the T20 World Cup as he picked up five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

He also dropped an important catch in the semi-final against Australia when Matthew Wade was batting.

Pakistan went on to lose the game by five wickets, while Australia proceeded to be crowned champions.

Hasan did bounce back in the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. He only featured in one game but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

“Every player gives his best but sometimes bad things happen. Hasan made a brilliant effort as it was a running catch, it went down but criticising him is totally wrong,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t know why he was picked, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who replaced Mohammad Hafeez

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35649 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 188368 ( 72.12 % ) Steve Smith 5659 ( 2.17 % ) Ben Stokes 7105 ( 2.72 % ) Kane Williamson 11645 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 668 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1589 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 443 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7262 ( 2.78 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 720 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 559 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1517 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35649 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 188368 ( 72.12 % ) Steve Smith 5659 ( 2.17 % ) Ben Stokes 7105 ( 2.72 % ) Kane Williamson 11645 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 668 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1589 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 443 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7262 ( 2.78 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 720 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 559 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1517 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...