Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis said Australia head coach Justin Langer has a history of questionable behaviour

Waqar Younis: “Langer himself has a history of questionable behavior; back in 1990, we played a Test match against Australia at Hobart. We were on track to win the Test but Langer did not walk after edging the ball”

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis said Australia head coach Justin Langer “has a history of questionable behaviour”.

The former Pakistan bowling coach recalled an incident back in 1990 when Langer, who opened the batting for Australia, edged a delivery but didn’t walk.

Waqar pointed out that Langer later admitted he had edged the ball and knew he was out.

“Langer himself has a history of questionable behavior; back in 1990, we played a Test match against Australia at Hobart. We were on track to win the Test but Langer did not walk after edging the ball,” he said on A-Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It was the biggest edge sound I have ever heard. He later admitted that he edged it but did not walk when it mattered.”

