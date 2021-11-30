Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis said Australia head coach Justin Langer “has a history of questionable behaviour”.

The former Pakistan bowling coach recalled an incident back in 1990 when Langer, who opened the batting for Australia, edged a delivery but didn’t walk.

Waqar pointed out that Langer later admitted he had edged the ball and knew he was out.

“Langer himself has a history of questionable behavior; back in 1990, we played a Test match against Australia at Hobart. We were on track to win the Test but Langer did not walk after edging the ball,” he said on A-Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It was the biggest edge sound I have ever heard. He later admitted that he edged it but did not walk when it mattered.”

