Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has revealed that he will retire from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup.
Wahab was overlooked for the recent T20 World Cup and Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Bangladesh, despite being the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with 12 wickets in 12 matches for Central Punjab at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 6.54.
Despite not having played international cricket since December 2020, the 36-year-old has not given up hope of making a comeback to the national team.
He is also eager to represent Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup before hanging up his boots and playing in domestic tournaments around the world.
“Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day but I still feel, I have good two to three years left,” he said on A-Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“My aim is to play 2023 World Cup and after that, I will say goodbye to cricket from Pakistan, I will look to play leagues all around the world.”
