Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has revealed that he will retire from international cricket after the 2023 World Cup.

Wahab was overlooked for the recent T20 World Cup and Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Bangladesh, despite being the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the National T20 Cup with 12 wickets in 12 matches for Central Punjab at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 6.54.

Despite not having played international cricket since December 2020, the 36-year-old has not given up hope of making a comeback to the national team.

He is also eager to represent Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup before hanging up his boots and playing in domestic tournaments around the world.

“Everyone has to say goodbye to cricket one day but I still feel, I have good two to three years left,” he said on A-Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“My aim is to play 2023 World Cup and after that, I will say goodbye to cricket from Pakistan, I will look to play leagues all around the world.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s best bowler, Zaheer Khan on talented youngster who can dominate for many years

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23437 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 2411 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7561 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 35279 ( 28.42 % ) Imran Khan 23945 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2790 ( 2.25 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2266 ( 1.83 % ) Hanif Mohammad 405 ( 0.33 % ) Younis Khan 4694 ( 3.78 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2472 ( 1.99 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7375 ( 5.94 % ) Saeed Anwar 8814 ( 7.1 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 952 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1726 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23437 ( 18.88 % ) Waqar Younis 2411 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7561 ( 6.09 % ) Shahid Afridi 35279 ( 28.42 % ) Imran Khan 23945 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2790 ( 2.25 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2266 ( 1.83 % ) Hanif Mohammad 405 ( 0.33 % ) Younis Khan 4694 ( 3.78 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2472 ( 1.99 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7375 ( 5.94 % ) Saeed Anwar 8814 ( 7.1 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 952 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1726 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...