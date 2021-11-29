Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan said Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s “best bowler”.

Afridi was on fire in the T20 World Cup as he picked up seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, the 21-year-old only played one match but took figures of 2-15 off four overs.

“You don’t mind your best bowler going for that many runs. Shaheen went for runs and that’s fine,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

