Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman said pace bowler Hasan Ali is a “champion” who works harder than most cricketers.

His comments come after Hasan failed to live up to expectations during the T20 World Cup, where he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

He also dropped a vital catch during Pakistan’s semi-final match against Australia when Matthew Wade was batting.

Australia went on to win the match by five wickets and ended up being crowned champions after beating New Zealand in the final. Pakistan, meanwhile, were eliminated after going unbeaten in the group stage.

Hasan regained some form in the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. He only featured in one game but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

You are a champion mere dost. You are a fighter. There are not many players in the world who can match your hard work, grit and determination. Keep the head high. We are all so proud of you @RealHa55an. https://t.co/323o812Uts — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) November 13, 2021

“You are a champion mere dost (my friend). You are a fighter. There are not many players in the world who can match your hard work, grit and determination. Keep the head high. We are all so proud of you Hasan Ali,” Zaman said on Twitter.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35649 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 188368 ( 72.12 % ) Steve Smith 5659 ( 2.17 % ) Ben Stokes 7105 ( 2.72 % ) Kane Williamson 11645 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 668 ( 0.26 % ) Rashid Khan 1589 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 443 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7262 ( 2.78 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 720 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 559 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1517 ( 0.58 % ) Back

