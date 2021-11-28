Heart of a warrior, VVS Laxman on Pakistan player with true grit and fight

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary India batsman VVS Laxman said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has the heart of a warrior.

His comments come after Rizwan spent two nights in the ICU with a severe chest infection prior to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Despite not feeling well, Rizwan scored 67 runs off 52 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the match.

His efforts went in vain as Australia won by five wickets, but Rizwan won the hearts of fans all over the world.

A great example of courage, determination and resilience. Might not have ended up on the winning side, but Mohd. Rizwan’s grit and fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring. Sport is a great teacher and there is so much to learn from everyone. pic.twitter.com/O2PatLEuWJ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 12, 2021

“A great example of courage, determination and resilience. Might not have ended up on the winning side, but [Mohammad] Rizwan’s grit and fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring. Sport is a great teacher and there is so much to learn from everyone,” Laxman, who is set to become the director of cricket at India’s National Cricket Academy, said on Twitter.

Rizwan was brilliant throughout the T20 World Cup as he amassed 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he accumulated 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

