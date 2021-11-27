Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull said Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik are winning and finishing games for Pakistan.

His comments came after he included the duo in his team of the tournament for the T20 World Cup.

Asif scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also did well in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he struck 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

As for Malik, he made100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

Asif didn’t feature in any of the games during the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, while Malik didn’t score any runs.

“How can you go past Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali? They have won games and finished games for Pakistan,” Doull told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

