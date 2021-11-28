Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said people should stop adding fuel to the fire by criticising Hasan Ali.

Hasan was red-hot coming into the T20 World Cup, but his form cooled during the tournament as he claimed five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

He also dropped a vital catch in the semi-final against Australia when Matthew Wade was batting.

Australia went on to win the game and the tournament, while Pakistan crashed out after winning all their group stage matches.

Hasan was lambasted for his performance throughout the tournament and for dropping the catch, but Wasim was quick to come to his defence.

“As a nation, we don’t want to add fire to that fuel,” the Sultan of Swing said on A-Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan regained some form in the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. He only featured in one game but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

