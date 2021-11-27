Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said fast bowler Hasan Ali is an “important player for us”.

Many people called for Hasan to be dropped after his disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, where he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

However, he turned things around in the T20 series against Bangladesh.

In the one game he played, Hasan had a major impact as he was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

“An important player for us,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has a lot of fight in him, Saqlain Mushtaq on 145 kph Pakistan speedster

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35357 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 185819 ( 72.03 % ) Steve Smith 5624 ( 2.18 % ) Ben Stokes 7061 ( 2.74 % ) Kane Williamson 11499 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 651 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1563 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 434 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7201 ( 2.79 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 712 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 553 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1495 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35357 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 185819 ( 72.03 % ) Steve Smith 5624 ( 2.18 % ) Ben Stokes 7061 ( 2.74 % ) Kane Williamson 11499 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 651 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1563 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 434 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7201 ( 2.79 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 712 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 553 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1495 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...