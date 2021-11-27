He has a lot of fight in him, Mushtaq on 145 kph Pakistan speedster

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said pace bowler Hasan Ali has got a lot of fight in him.
Hasan wasn’t at his best in the T20 World Cup as he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.
However, in the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.
“Hasan is a fighter,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Bangladesh.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
