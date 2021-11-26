Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said the whole world knows captain Babar Azam is a world-class batsman.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

In the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, the 27-year-old scored 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

“Babar is now a world-class batsman and the world has already recognised him,” Arthur, who will be leaving his current role as Sri Lanka head coach to join Derbyshire as their head of cricket, told ARY News as quoted by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

