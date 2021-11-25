Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he hits 600 to 700 balls every day in the nets.

Azam, who made the revelation in a video published by the ICC, is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.

In the T20 World Cup, he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

In the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he mustered 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Incredible hitting under pressure, Ramiz Raja tells Pakistan batsman to keep up the good work

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35096 ( 13.82 % ) Babar Azam 182455 ( 71.84 % ) Steve Smith 5595 ( 2.2 % ) Ben Stokes 7017 ( 2.76 % ) Kane Williamson 11355 ( 4.47 % ) Joe Root 623 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1546 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 427 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7141 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 704 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 545 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1473 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35096 ( 13.82 % ) Babar Azam 182455 ( 71.84 % ) Steve Smith 5595 ( 2.2 % ) Ben Stokes 7017 ( 2.76 % ) Kane Williamson 11355 ( 4.47 % ) Joe Root 623 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1546 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 427 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7141 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 704 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 545 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1473 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...