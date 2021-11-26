Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said there is no doubt that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “is the best bowler with a new ball”.

Afridi was in superb form during the T20 World Cup as he picked up seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, he only featured in one match but finished with figures of 2-15 off four overs.

“Shaheen is the best bowler with a new ball and there is no doubt in it,” Arthur told ARY News as quoted by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

