Australia captain Aaron Finch said batsmen have to be careful when playing against Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

His comments come after Afridi trapped him lbw for a golden duck in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

However, not only did Australia have the last laugh by beating Pakistan by five wickets, but they also went on to win the tournament.

Afridi finished his campaign with seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, he only featured in one match but took figures of 2-15 off four overs.

“We need to be careful against him,” Finch was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

