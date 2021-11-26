Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “can be dangerous any day”.

His comments come after he experienced firsthand just how lethal Afridi can be during the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Afridi trapped him lbw for a golden duck, but Australia still went on to win the match by five wickets and were subsequently crowned champions after beating New Zealand in the final.

Afridi was on fire throughout the T20 World Cup as he picked up seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, the 21-year-old only played one match but took figures of 2-15 off four overs.

“He can be dangerous any day,” Finch was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

