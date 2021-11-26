Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is an extraordinary superstar.

Rauf was in sensational form in the T20 World Cup as he took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, the 28-year-old claimed two wickets at an average of 39 and an economy rate of 7.09.

Maxwell, who plays alongside Rauf for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), said he is so impressed with how far the talented speedster has come in such a short period of time.

“I’m so proud of how far this young man has come! What he has done for the Melbourne Stars and Pakistan cricket has been extraordinary!” Maxwell said on Instagram.

“He is a fine human and a great teammate, and someone who I will always treasure as a friend. You are a superstar Haris Rauf.”

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can be dangerous any day, Aaron Finch on Pakistan player who can inflict major damage

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35181 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 183777 ( 71.92 % ) Steve Smith 5604 ( 2.19 % ) Ben Stokes 7032 ( 2.75 % ) Kane Williamson 11401 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 635 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1553 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 428 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7161 ( 2.8 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 708 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 548 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1484 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35181 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 183777 ( 71.92 % ) Steve Smith 5604 ( 2.19 % ) Ben Stokes 7032 ( 2.75 % ) Kane Williamson 11401 ( 4.46 % ) Joe Root 635 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1553 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 428 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7161 ( 2.8 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 708 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 548 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1484 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...