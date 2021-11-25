Ready to take cricket relations forward, Imran Khan on India and Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Prime Minister and legendary captain Imran Khan said he is ready to take cricket relations forward with India.
His comments come after Pakistan demolished India by 10 wickets in the recent T20 World Cup.
The win was a historic one for the men in green as it marked their first-ever World Cup win over their rivals.
India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.
Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.
“India and Pakistan can take forward cricket relations,” Imran was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Pakistan are currently preparing to play a two-Test series against Bangladesh, which will begin on Friday.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s champion bowler, Vernon Philander on 90 mph wicket-taker