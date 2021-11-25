Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander said Hasan Ali is Pakistan’s “champion bowler”.

Philander worked closely with Hasan during the T20 World Cup as he was the national team’s bowling consultant.

In the tournament, Hasan took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

“He is our champion bowler and we support him,” Philander was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Leading from the front, Harbhajan Singh on exceptional Pakistan player showing how good he is

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35096 ( 13.82 % ) Babar Azam 182455 ( 71.84 % ) Steve Smith 5595 ( 2.2 % ) Ben Stokes 7017 ( 2.76 % ) Kane Williamson 11355 ( 4.47 % ) Joe Root 623 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1546 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 427 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7141 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 704 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 545 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1473 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35096 ( 13.82 % ) Babar Azam 182455 ( 71.84 % ) Steve Smith 5595 ( 2.2 % ) Ben Stokes 7017 ( 2.76 % ) Kane Williamson 11355 ( 4.47 % ) Joe Root 623 ( 0.25 % ) Rashid Khan 1546 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 427 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7141 ( 2.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 704 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 545 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1473 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...