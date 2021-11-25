Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja praised batsman Asif Ali for his incredible hitting under pressure during the T20 World Cup.

Asif was Pakistan’s go-to finisher in the tournament and scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late heroics.

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

He also had a strong showing in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he thumped 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“Asif you beauty, incredible hitting under pressure. Sensational. Congrats boys keep up the good work,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Asif was part of Pakistan’s squad for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, but didn’t feature in any of the games.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

