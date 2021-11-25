Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for leading by example.
His comments come after Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.
Azam accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.
In the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, the 27-year-old amassed 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.
“He is exceptional and leading Pakistan from the front,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on Friday.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
