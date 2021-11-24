Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been on the mark with their batting.
In the T20 World Cup, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.
The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.
Rizwan, meanwhile, accumulated 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.
As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.
Rizwan amassed 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.
“Babar and Rizwan were on the mark,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by A-Sports.
Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
