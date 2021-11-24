Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan have been on the mark with their batting.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan, meanwhile, accumulated 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

As for the recent three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam made 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Rizwan amassed 90 runs at an average of 30 and a strike-rate of 90.90.

“Babar and Rizwan were on the mark,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35017 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 181438 ( 71.77 % ) Steve Smith 5592 ( 2.21 % ) Ben Stokes 7002 ( 2.77 % ) Kane Williamson 11319 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 614 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1541 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 426 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7130 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 702 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 544 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1467 ( 0.58 % ) Back

